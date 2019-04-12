|
|
ADRIAN -?Sister Ellen Murphy, formerly known as Sister Marie Aquino Murphy, died on Thursday, April 11, 2019, at the Dominican Life Center in Adrian, Mich. She was 82 years of age and in the 64th year of her religious profession in the Adrian Dominican Congregation.
Sister Ellen was born in Detroit, Mich., to Joseph and Cecilia (Kenney) Murphy. She graduated from Dominican High School in Detroit and received a Bachelor of Philosophy degree in history from Siena Heights College (University) in Adrian and a Master of Arts degree in European history from DePaul University in Chicago, Ill.
Sister spent 35 ½ years ministering in elementary education in Detroit, Mich.; Chicago, Homewood, Elmhurst, Wilmette and Oak Lawn, Ill.; and in Fort Wayne, Ind. This includes seven years as principal of Queen of Angels, Chicago; three years as principal of St. Joseph, Wilmette; and nine years as principal of St. Catherine of Alexandria, Oak Lawn, all in Illinois; and five years as principal of St. Vincent de Paul in Fort Wayne, Ind. She was the administrative assistant for a short time for the Dominican Midwest Chapter in Burbank; ministered in spiritual development for CenterPointe in South Holland for three years; was program coordinator for the Women's Center Project, Westchester, for one year, all in Illinois; and was regional coordinator for the Catholic Association of Student Councils at Notre Dame, Ind., for one year. Sister became a resident of the Dominican Life Center in Adrian in 2013.
Sister Ellen was preceded in death by her parents and a first cousin, Sister Celine Therese McMahon, O.P., also an Adrian Dominican Sister. She is survived by her Adrian Dominican Sisters.
Welcome of Sister Ellen will be at 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 16, 2019, in the Dominican Life Center Lobby; the Wake will follow from 6:15 to 7 p.m. in the Rose Room of the Dominican Life Center. The Reception of the Body and Vigil Prayer will be at 7 p.m. in St. Catherine Chapel. The Mass of Christian Burial will be offered in St. Catherine Chapel at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 17, 2019. The Rite of Committal will be in the Congregation cemetery.
Memorial gifts may be made to Adrian Dominican Sisters, 1257 E. Siena Heights Drive, Adrian, MI 49221. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Apr. 12 to Apr. 13, 2019