ADRIAN - Elpido "Rudy" Martinez, age 84, died on Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, at the home of his daughter.
He was born on March 4, 1935, in Welders, Texas, to Eusevio and Natividad (Montecinos) Martinez. He was married to Tomasita Guerrero on May 22, 1954, in Adrian. She preceded him in death on Jan. 30, 1992.
Rudy had been employed by Tecumseh Products for 44 years. He was a member of Holy Family Parish, St. Mary's Campus, and the Knights of Columbus, Council No. 1665, where he held the position of Grand Knight for one year.
Rudy is survived by his children, Barbara Martinez, Steve (Dana) Martinez, Connie (Pablo) Martinez and Ruby (Mark) Mackintosh, all of Adrian, and Katherine (Thomas) Moore of Sand Creek; three brothers, Lionel Martinez of Universal City, Texas, Eusevio (Tracy) Martinez, Jr. of Tecumseh and Ricardo Martinez of Corpus Christi, Texas; three sisters, Irma Sanchez of Corpus Christi, Texas, Josephine "Josie" Garza of Defiance, Ohio, and Janey Sullins of Nashville, Tenn.; 19 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
In addition to his wife, Tomasita, he was preceded in death by his parents; a daughter, Sylvia; a grandson, Ryan Martinez; and siblings, Donaciano "Chano" Martinez and Alicia Belisle.
The Funeral Liturgy will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. at Holy Family Parish, St. Mary's Campus, with the Rev. Mike Newman presiding. Burial will be in Lenawee County Memorial Gardens, Tecumseh.
Visitation will be held on Monday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian, where there will be a Vigil Prayer Service held at 7 p.m. Visitation will also be held on Tuesday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at Holy Family Parish, St. Mary's Campus. You may send condolences to the family at www.andersonfuneralservices.com.
Memorial contributions may be given to Hospice of Lenawee, the American Kidney Foundation or the American Diabetes Association. Envelopes are available at the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Jan. 18 to Jan. 19, 2020