Elvina Esther Brazee
1921 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Elvina's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MORENCI - Elvina Esther Brazee, age 98, of Morenci died June 18, 2020, at ProMedica Bixby Hospital.

She was born Sept. 30, 1921, in Pontiac to Walter and Letha (Williams) Hassenzahl. On Dec. 3, 1940, she married Hurlan Brazee, and he preceded her in death on Feb. 12, 2004. She was a member of the Canandaigua Community Church.

Elvina is survived by her children, Virginia (Devon) Vernier, Louise Brazee, Mary (Ron) Gustin and Sybil (Jack) Gamble; daughter-in-law, Debbie Brazee; close friend, Max Munk; 14 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband and a son, Dr. Jason Brazee.

Visitation for Elvina will be held on Monday, June 22, at 11 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at noon at the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home with the Rev. Jerry Hoffman officiating. There will be a private burial in Medina Cemetery.

You may send condolences to the family at www.andersonfuneralservices.com. Memorial contributions may be made to the Canandaigua Community Church. Envelopes are available at the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Jun. 21 to Jun. 22, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved