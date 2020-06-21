MORENCI - Elvina Esther Brazee, age 98, of Morenci died June 18, 2020, at ProMedica Bixby Hospital.
She was born Sept. 30, 1921, in Pontiac to Walter and Letha (Williams) Hassenzahl. On Dec. 3, 1940, she married Hurlan Brazee, and he preceded her in death on Feb. 12, 2004. She was a member of the Canandaigua Community Church.
Elvina is survived by her children, Virginia (Devon) Vernier, Louise Brazee, Mary (Ron) Gustin and Sybil (Jack) Gamble; daughter-in-law, Debbie Brazee; close friend, Max Munk; 14 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband and a son, Dr. Jason Brazee.
Visitation for Elvina will be held on Monday, June 22, at 11 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at noon at the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home with the Rev. Jerry Hoffman officiating. There will be a private burial in Medina Cemetery.
You may send condolences to the family at www.andersonfuneralservices.com. Memorial contributions may be made to the Canandaigua Community Church. Envelopes are available at the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Jun. 21 to Jun. 22, 2020.