Elwood Tucker


1924 - 2020
Elwood Tucker Obituary
BRITTON - Elwood J. Tucker, 95, passed away March 6, 2020, surrounded by family at his home in Tecumseh.

Elwood was born on June 28, 1924, to Harry and Shirley (Bragg) Tucker in Deerfield. He graduated from Britton-Macon High School in 1942. During World War II, he served as a sergeant in the U.S. Army in the 30th Division of the 554th Anti-Aircraft Artillery Battalion, participating in D-Day on Omaha Beach and the Battle of the Bulge. He was a recipient of the Bronze Star Medal for his bravery in combat.

On Nov. 28, 1945, Elwood married the love of his life Dorothy Jean (Hoagland) at the Martha-Mary Chapel, enjoying 61 wonderful years together. Elwood retired from Corrugated Box in Tecumseh in 1987. A loving family man, he was passionate about golfing, carpentry, being with friends and camping. He was a dedicated member of Britton Congregational Church for over 70 years.

He is survived by his daughter, Tamara (Sam) Holt; daughter-in-law, Diana; his sister, Imo (Weldon) Russell; his grandchildren, Bradley (Kathleen), Eric (Ryan Larson), Michelle Tucker, Jessie Lorenz, Britney (Kevin) Meier and Josh Lorenz; great-grandchildren, Andrew, Gaige, Marley, Payton, Owen, Jean, Colin; and his dear friend, Rosemary Dick and her family.

Elwood was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy, and son, Thomas; his parents; brothers, Wilford (Irene), Virgil (Marian), Bernard (Pearl) and Roy, who died in infancy; and his sisters, Helen (Gene) Flint and Norma (Harold) Ries.

Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Thursday, March 12, 2020, at the Britton Congregational Church with the Rev. James Schenck officiating.

Visitation will be Wednesday, March 11, 2020, from 2 to 7 p.m. at J. Gilbert Purse Funeral Home, Tecumseh. Contributions in Elwood's memory may be directed to Britton Congregational Church and hospice. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.pursefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Mar. 8 to Mar. 9, 2020
