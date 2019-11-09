|
JACKSON - Elwyn Cessna, 90, of Jackson and formerly of Adrian passed away on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019.
He is survived by his wife, Gertrud; son, Marc (June) Cessna; and stepsons Mirko, Thomas, Richard and Michael Knox. He was preceded in death by his parents, Albert and Elma; sisters, Gertrude Cessna, Dorthea Beekel, Lois and Charlotte Hillard, Barbara Seagraves, Virginia Herr and Francis Iffland; and stepdaughter, Linda.
Elwyn was a veteran and retired as a maintenance technician from Bixby Medical Center. Memorial arrangements to be determined at a later date.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2019