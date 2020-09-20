TECUMSEH - Emily A. Matynowski, age 102, of Tecumseh passed away Sept. 17, 2020.
Emily was born Feb. 16, 1918, in Detroit, the daughter of J. Grover and Gertrude (Sweet) McIntyre. On Aug. 13, 1936, she married Wm. Fred Buchheimer. He preceded her in death in 1971. In 1976, she married Edward Matynowski. He preceded her in death in 1985.
Emily is survived by her eight grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents and grandparents, Henry and Sarah Sweet and John and Ellen McIntyre; sons, Wm. Fred Buchheimer, Jr. and Donald Paul Buchheimer; and daughter, Bonita McCarley, and her husband, Dean.
According to her wishes cremation has taken place with burial in Brookside Cemetery.
Condolences to the family may be made online at www.pursefuneralhome.com.