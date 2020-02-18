|
HUDSON - Emily Yvonne Butler, age 14, passed away suddenly on Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020.
Emily was born May 24, 2005, to Jacob S. and Bonnie J. (Carr) Butler. Emily enjoyed spending time with her family and her two cats. Emily loved Sci-fi and enjoyed watching the "X-Files" and playing video games with her dad. Emily enjoyed her "girls days" with her mom and younger sister, Rebecca. She loved Harry Potter, anime and and she loved to write. Emily has aspirations to become an author. Share had the best sense of humor and her smile and laugh were infectious.
Emily is survived by her parents, her younger sister Rebecca, her grandmothers Mary Jo Carr of Hudson, and Mary Butler of Adrian, her aunts and uncles and her younger cousins, whom she adored.
She is preceded in death by both her grandfathers, Robert Carr and Steven Butler.
Cremation has taken place. Visitation will be on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020 from 2 to 4 p.m. at the J. Gilbert Purse Funeral, 2959 N. Adrian Highway, Adrian. A time of sharing will also be held at 3 p.m. at the funeral home.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020