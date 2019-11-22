|
|
BLISSFIELD - Emma M. Phenicie, age 92, of Blissfield passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, at Charlotte Stephenson.
She was born on July 9, 1927, to Harley and Gladys (Bergen) Wilt in Coats, Kan. The family relocated to Michigan, and Emma graduated from Sand Creek High School with the Class of 1945. She married Bobby Phenicie on July 13, 1946, and they celebrated over 64 years together before his passing in 2011.
Emma's first job was as a telephone operator in the local area. Later on, Emma and Bobby worked together on the family farm where they raised crops and livestock. She volunteered her time with community service projects and teaching Sunday school at Blissfield First United Methodist Church, where she was also a member. Emma enjoyed gardening, music and playing the accordion, however, her greatest joy was spending time with her family.
Survivors include her children, Linda (Lowell) Oberhaus of Morenci and Roger (Cecile) Phenicie of Adrian; grandchildren, Scott Knisel, Troy (Mary) Knisel, Steve (Nicole) McRobert, Michelle (Joe) McCarty and Ashlea Phenicie; great-grandchildren, Tylar, Alyson and Ryan Knisel; great-great-grandchildren, Jeffery and Vanessa; sister, Marjorie Boen; and sister-in-law, Marge (Ackley) Wilt. Emma was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Bobby; sisters, Doris Stine, Beverly Cowan, Lucille Dull-Bliesner and Irene Allen-Cadmus; brother, Jack Wilt; great-grandson, Jacob Knisel; and great-granddaughter, Krystyn Knisel.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, at the Wagley Funeral Home, Tagsold Chapel, Blissfield, with Mike Sheldon officiating. Burial will follow at Ogden Township Cemetery. Visitation will take place on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, from 2 to 5 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Lenawee, First United Methodist Church of Blissfield or the Parkinson's Foundation. Online condolences may be made at www.WagleyFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Nov. 22 to Nov. 23, 2019