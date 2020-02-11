Home

Eric Anthony Francoeur


1957 - 2020
Eric Anthony Francoeur Obituary
ADRIAN - Eric Anthony Francoeur, 62, and born Feb. 20, 1957 to Norman and Janice Francoeur of Adrian, passed peacefully in the company of family at Hospice Home of Lenawee, Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020.

Eric loved water sports and could be seen during the early summer mornings slicing the wake at Devils Lake. He was a talented welder and mechanic, serving the community at Lenawee Tire. Eric lived a full, adventurous life traveling the country in younger years, later having a family and settling in Manitou Beach.

He is survived by his children, Markus (Dawn) Francoeur of Adrian and Jenny Francoeur of Manitou Beach; sisters, Barbara Francoeur of Manitou Beach, Linda Francoeur of Adrian; brothers Dwight (Melinda) Francoeur of Adrian and Terry (Darci) Francoeur of Onsted; along with two grandchildren Makenzie and Michael Francoeur of Adrian, as well as many cousins, nieces, nephews, co-workers and friends.

Eric was preceded in death by his parents Norman and Janice Francoeur; sister Melody Francoeur and son Matthew Francoeur.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date this summer. Donations may be made to Hospice of Lenawee.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020
