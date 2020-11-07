1/1
Ermila T. Garcia
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ermila's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ADRIAN - Ermila T. Garcia, age 88, of Adrian died on Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, at Faith Hospice - Trillium Woods in Byron Township, Mich.

She was born April 24, 1932, in Junction, Texas, to Jose Maria and Beatris (De Los Santos) Torres. On Aug. 22, 1953, in St. Mary of Good Counsel Parish, Adrian, she married Antonio S. "Tony" Garcia and he preceded her in death.

She was a member of Holy Family Parish, St. Mary Campus. She retired from Bixby Medical Center after 25 years of employment.

Ermila enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren, reading her Bible, and working in the yard and in her home. She was a warm and giving person and will be sadly missed by all who knew her.

She is survived by one son, Antonio "Tony" (Dee Dee) Garcia, Jr. of Adrian; two daughters, Vita (Joe) Cardenas of Rockford, Mich., and Gloria Garcia (Joel Davila) of Whitmore Lake; son-in-law, Troy Burr of Adrian; grandchildren, Federico O. (Tami) Garcia, Michael (Stephanie), David (Kara) and Christopher (Tina) Cardenas, Manuel, Gabriel (Kim) and Erlinda Garcia, Lauren (Justin) Blok, and Troy and Joanna Burr; 18 great-grandchildren; one brother, Carlos Torres of Adrian; and sister-in-law, Irma Torres of Ypsilanti.

In addition to her husband, Tony, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Elena Burr; parents; four sisters, Maria Gonzalez, Diamantina Martinez, Ofelia Johnson and Socorro Garcia; and one brother, Calistro Torres.

Visitation for Ermila will be held on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, from 1 to 4 p.m. at Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and social distancing regulations, only a limited number of individuals will be allowed in the chapel at a time and a face covering is required.

The funeral liturgy will be held on Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. with visitation beginning at 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service at Holy Family Parish, St. Mary Campus, with Fr. Mike Newman as celebrant. Burial will be in St. Mary's Cemetery.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.andersonfuneralservices.com. Memorial contributions may be made to Holy Family Parish, St. Mary Campus. Envelopes are available at the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Anderson Funeral Home
3050 W Beecher Rd
Adrian, MI 49221
517-265-3312
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Anderson Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved