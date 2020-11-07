ADRIAN - Ermila T. Garcia, age 88, of Adrian died on Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, at Faith Hospice - Trillium Woods in Byron Township, Mich.
She was born April 24, 1932, in Junction, Texas, to Jose Maria and Beatris (De Los Santos) Torres. On Aug. 22, 1953, in St. Mary of Good Counsel Parish, Adrian, she married Antonio S. "Tony" Garcia and he preceded her in death.
She was a member of Holy Family Parish, St. Mary Campus. She retired from Bixby Medical Center after 25 years of employment.
Ermila enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren, reading her Bible, and working in the yard and in her home. She was a warm and giving person and will be sadly missed by all who knew her.
She is survived by one son, Antonio "Tony" (Dee Dee) Garcia, Jr. of Adrian; two daughters, Vita (Joe) Cardenas of Rockford, Mich., and Gloria Garcia (Joel Davila) of Whitmore Lake; son-in-law, Troy Burr of Adrian; grandchildren, Federico O. (Tami) Garcia, Michael (Stephanie), David (Kara) and Christopher (Tina) Cardenas, Manuel, Gabriel (Kim) and Erlinda Garcia, Lauren (Justin) Blok, and Troy and Joanna Burr; 18 great-grandchildren; one brother, Carlos Torres of Adrian; and sister-in-law, Irma Torres of Ypsilanti.
In addition to her husband, Tony, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Elena Burr; parents; four sisters, Maria Gonzalez, Diamantina Martinez, Ofelia Johnson and Socorro Garcia; and one brother, Calistro Torres.
Visitation for Ermila will be held on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, from 1 to 4 p.m. at Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and social distancing regulations, only a limited number of individuals will be allowed in the chapel at a time and a face covering is required.
The funeral liturgy will be held on Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. with visitation beginning at 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service at Holy Family Parish, St. Mary Campus, with Fr. Mike Newman as celebrant. Burial will be in St. Mary's Cemetery.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.andersonfuneralservices.com.
Memorial contributions may be made to Holy Family Parish, St. Mary Campus. Envelopes are available at the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian.