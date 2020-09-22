1/1
Ernest V. "Ernie" Smutek
1927 - 2020
ADRIAN - Ernest V. Smutek (Ernie), age 92, of Adrian passed away peacefully Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, at St. Joseph Mercy Hospital in Ann Arbor.

He was born Oct. 5, 1927, in Detroit to V.W. and Sophia (Noworolnik) Smutek. He was an alumnus of Henry Ford Trade School, attended Lawrence Technological University and was a life member of the Meadowbrook Country Club, the Moose Lodge No. 1034 in Adrian, the International Ford Retractable Club and attended the Adrian First United Methodist Church.

Ernie was very proud of his contribution to the design and development and ultimate production of the 1957 Ford Retractable Hardtop. He spent 49 years with Dura Corporation, an automotive parts supplier. During his tenure, he became President and Vice Chairman of the company. After his retirement, travels took Ernie and his wife Gloria to all 50 states and several European Countries, as well as his trips to China, Korea, and Russia. Ernie was a devout Michigan Football fan and he loved to read.

He is survived by his wife, Gloria; a daughter, Pamela Kuffer of East Lansing; a son, Bruce (Pam) Smutek of Brooklyn; four grandchildren, Michelle, Kelly, Angela (Chad) and Matthew (Beckah); five great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.

He is also survived by a sister, Virginia Siantz; a brother, Raymond Smutek and several nieces and nephews.

At his request, cremation has taken place. A memorial service for Ernie will be held on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, at 11 a.m. with visitation beginning at 10 a.m. until the time of the service at the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian with the Rev. Eric Stone officiating. A private burial will be held in Maple Grove Cemetery in Jefferson Township.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and social distancing restrictions, only a limited number of individuals will be allowed in the chapel at a time and masks are required.

You may send condolences to the family at www.andersonfuneralservices.com. Memorial contributions may be made to the Adrian First United Methodist Church or to the Boys and Girls Club of Lenawee. Envelopes are available at the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian.

Published in The Daily Telegram from Sep. 22 to Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
26
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Anderson Funeral Home
SEP
26
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Anderson Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Anderson Funeral Home
3050 W Beecher Rd
Adrian, MI 49221
517-265-3312
