LEESBURG, Fla. - Esther Frieda Fretwell (Wiebeck), 104, of Leesburg, Fla., passed away Feb. 25, 2020.
She was born Sept. 30, 1915, in Adrian to August and Frieda Wiebeck. She was baptized and confirmed by the Rev. Ernest F. Manske of St. John's Lutheran Church. She attended St. John's Lutheran school and graduated from Adrian High School in 1933, from the Lenawee County Normal School in 1934 and Siena Heights College in 1970.
On Aug. 2, 1935, she was married to Elvin Fretwell, who predeceased her in death on Dec. 7, 1991. Their marriage was blessed with six children: sons, Gordon (Fay) of Leverett, Mass., John Michael (Betty) of Hudson, Charles (Marianne) of Ringgold, Ga., and Steven (Robin); daughter, Patricia; and an infant daughter who died one day after birth.
Esther's purpose in life was to serve the Lord and family. She was a homemaker and taught Sunday School in her earlier years. She taught at St. Stephen's Lutheran Kindergarten in Adrian for three and a half years. After graduating from Siena Heights, she served as assistant librarian at Tecumseh High School before retiring in 1977. That year, she and Elvin moved to Leesburg, Fla., where they were contact persons when St. Mark congregation was organized in 1978. It was her unexpected privilege and joy to serve God and her church as organist for more than two decades. She also served as a member and officer of the Mary/Martha Guild.
Esther is survived by her loving children and their spouses, 10 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband; sister, Doris; brothers, Alvin, Victor and Robert Wiebeck; son, Steven; daughter, Patricia; and daughter-in-law, Sharon.
A funeral service is to be held at St. Mark Lutheran Church, Leesburg, Fla., at a later date. The family thanks the many friends and neighbors who helped care for Esther.
