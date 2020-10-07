1/1
Esther M. von Fange
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Esther's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ADRIAN - Esther M. von Fange, age 94, of Adrian died on Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, at Hospice of Lenawee.

She was born to John and Lydia (Domsch) Ziegelbein at Sweet Springs, Mo. She was baptized by her grandfather, the Rev. Karl Domsch.

She was privileged to attend St. Paul's Lutheran School in Concordia, Mo., St. John's College in Winfield, Kan., and was confirmed at St. Paul's Lutheran Church.

After teaching at St. Stephen's Lutheran School in St. Louis, she was married to Erich A. von Fange. He preceded her in death on Sept. 15, 2015. Their first home was Concordia Teacher's College, Seward, Neb. Esther has been a member of the church family at Hope Lutheran since 1985.

The couple was blessed with five children, Paul (Sharon) St. Paul, Minn.; Ruth (Joel) Vore, Monroe; Lois (Russell) Balsman, Roscoe, Ill.; Jana Federer, Milan and Judith (Craig) Partlo, Las Cruces, New Mexico.

Also surviving are nine grandchildren, Steve, Kathryn and Michael von Fange; Erich, Benjamin and Jonathan Balsman; Adam, Isaac and Hannah Bray and 11 great-grandchildren.

In addition to her husband, Erich, she was preceded in death by her son-in-law, Len Federer.

A memorial service for Esther will be held on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, at 2 p.m. at the Hope Lutheran Church with the Rev. Paul Herter officiating. Burial of cremains will be in Lenawee Hills Memorial Park, Adrian.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hope Lutheran Church, LWML or to Hospice of Lenawee. You may send condolences to the family at www.andersonfuneralservices.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
10
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Hope Lutheran Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Anderson Funeral Home
3050 W Beecher Rd
Adrian, MI 49221
517-265-3312
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Anderson Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved