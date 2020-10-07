ADRIAN - Esther M. von Fange, age 94, of Adrian died on Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, at Hospice of Lenawee.
She was born to John and Lydia (Domsch) Ziegelbein at Sweet Springs, Mo. She was baptized by her grandfather, the Rev. Karl Domsch.
She was privileged to attend St. Paul's Lutheran School in Concordia, Mo., St. John's College in Winfield, Kan., and was confirmed at St. Paul's Lutheran Church.
After teaching at St. Stephen's Lutheran School in St. Louis, she was married to Erich A. von Fange. He preceded her in death on Sept. 15, 2015. Their first home was Concordia Teacher's College, Seward, Neb. Esther has been a member of the church family at Hope Lutheran since 1985.
The couple was blessed with five children, Paul (Sharon) St. Paul, Minn.; Ruth (Joel) Vore, Monroe; Lois (Russell) Balsman, Roscoe, Ill.; Jana Federer, Milan and Judith (Craig) Partlo, Las Cruces, New Mexico.
Also surviving are nine grandchildren, Steve, Kathryn and Michael von Fange; Erich, Benjamin and Jonathan Balsman; Adam, Isaac and Hannah Bray and 11 great-grandchildren.
In addition to her husband, Erich, she was preceded in death by her son-in-law, Len Federer.
A memorial service for Esther will be held on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, at 2 p.m. at the Hope Lutheran Church with the Rev. Paul Herter officiating. Burial of cremains will be in Lenawee Hills Memorial Park, Adrian.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hope Lutheran Church, LWML or to Hospice of Lenawee. You may send condolences to the family at www.andersonfuneralservices.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian.