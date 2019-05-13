|
ADRIAN - Ethel Kathryn Allingham, age 94, of Adrian, formerly of Rochester, passed away Sunday, April 28, 2019, at Charlotte Stephenson Manor, surrounded by her family.
She was born July 27, 1924, in Detroit, to Samuel and Hilda (Browne) Pink. After graduating early from Farmington High School, Ethel attended Michigan State Normal School, (now Eastern Michigan University) where she earned a bachelor's degree in education. After graduation, she taught elementary school in Detroit.
In 1951 she married John Chesley Allingham, and they celebrated 58 years together before his death in 2009. They spent the majority of their married life in Rochester where Ethel was active in many women's groups. Ethel and Jack were members of the Detroit Curling Club for more than 50 years. They spent many happy summers on Campobello Island in New Brunswick, Canada. Ethel was a generous hostess and loved playing the piano while her guests sang along.
Ethel is survived by her children, Robert (Nancy Moore) Allingham of Sacramento, Calif.; and Kathryn (John Kuschell) Allingham of Adrian; grandsons, Allen Kuschell of Baltimore, Md.; and Robert Kuschell of Chicago, Ill.; and siblings, William Pink of Clarkston and Lawrence (Marie) Pink of Crystal River, Fla.
A memorial service will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 18, 2019, at Wagley Funeral Home with the Rev. Chris Brundage officiating. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, May 17, at the funeral home.
Contributions in memory of Ethel are suggested to Associated Charities of Lenawee County, the Croswell Opera House and Hospice of Lenawee. Online condolences and memories may be shared at www.WagleyFuneralHomes.com.
