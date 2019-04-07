|
TUSCON, Ariz -?Ethel M. Fahey passed peacefully on Tuesday, March 12, 2019, at the age of 86 in Tucson, Ariz.
After graduating as valedictorian of the Manchester High School Class of 1950, she went on to obtain a degree from Cleary College, and enjoy a long and successful career in the banking industry, beginning as a teller at Union Savings Bank, and culminating her career as a vice president at Bank of Lenawee in Adrian.
Ethel ("Aunt E") will be remembered for her kind and gentle nature, her wisdom, strong faith, and most importantly the love, support and generosity she exhibited to her family and friends throughout her life.
She is survived by her husband, Bernard Way; brother, Richard (Judy) Fahey; brother-in-law, John Way; sisters-in-law, Geraldine Shewbridge and Kathleen Way; and many nieces, nephews, grand-nieces and grand-nephews.
Memorial service/Mass will take place on Saturday, May 18, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Manchester. Visitation begins at 10 a.m. followed by Mass at 11 a.m. There will be a luncheon at St. Mary's following the burial service.
Published in The Daily Telegram on Apr. 8, 2019