FORT MYERS, Fla. - Ethel Marie (Johnston) Gritzmaker, age 93, formerly of Adrian, passed away Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019 in Fort Myers, Fla.
She was born Nov. 13, 1926, in Wauseon, Ohio, to Virgie and Tressie Johnston. Ethel graduated from Adrian High School in 1944. On Sept. 1, 1946, she married her beloved, Calvin Gritzmaker, and they were married for 72 years before he preceded her in death on Oct. 28, 2018.
Ethel was a devoted farmer's wife and caring mother to her children. She also worked as a bank teller and accounting clerk. Ethel was a follower of Jesus Christ and a member of Raisin Valley Friends Church. Besides having a servant's heart for her family and local church, she worked alongside her husband in disaster relief projects and doing mission work in Jamaica and Mexico. They spent many years traveling in their RV with SOWERS International, doing volunteer work for Christian camps across the United States.
Ethel was preceded in death by her husband, Calvin,; brothers, Clare, Carl, Bryce, Harold and Gerald Johnston; sisters, Ila Dickerson, Wilma Cousino and Lois Matheny; grandsons, Todd Gritzmaker and Andrew Graves; and son-in-law, Ken Graves.
She is survived by a son, Craig (Mary) Gritzmaker of Fort Myers, Fla., and daughters, Diane (David) Huszar of Galena, Ill., and Rosanne (Jerry) Briscoe of Kearney, Mo. Also surviving are two brothers, Harlen (Judy) Johnston of Tipton and Russell (Joan) Johnston of Tecumseh. Ethel and Calvin were also blessed with 12 grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren, and 3 great-great-grandchildren.
A joint memorial service for Ethel and Calvin is planned for May 23, 2020, at 11 a.m., with visitation beginning at 10 a.m. at Raisin Valley Friends Church in Adrian.
Arrangements entrusted to J. Gilbert Purse Funeral Home, Adrian, Mich.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Dec. 14 to Dec. 15, 2019