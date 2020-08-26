ADRIAN - Ethel Marie McKie, age 94, of Adrian died on Aug. 24, 2020, at her home.
She was born Dec. 13, 1925, in Adrian to Clarence D. and Anna C. (Rudisiler) Kern. She graduated from Adrian High School in 1943, and then from the Toledo Hospital School of Nursing. She also attended Siena Heights College and Adrian College.
On June 9, 1961, she married Robert McKie Sr. He preceded her in death on April 2, 2002. Ethel had been employed by Bixby Hospital as a registered nurse, retiring in 1973. She was a member of St. Stephen's Lutheran Church, the Ladies Society, choir and Sewing Circle; the Birdsall Extension Club, FCE; and was a Red Cross Blood Bank Volunteer. Ethel was active in the Adrian Senior Center, including the Meals on Wheels Program.
Ethel is survived by two daughters, Mary Poll of Adrian and Cathy Gratz of Adrian; a sister-in-law, Florence Kern of Adrian; five grandchildren, Erik (Rebecca) Mckie, Jacob McKie, Christina (Nate) Beagle, Karlie Gratz, and Adam Poll; six great-grandchildren, Brady, Evie, Ethan and Jackson Beagle and Asher and Cecilia McKie; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband, Robert, she was preceded in death by her parents; a son, Robert McKie Jr., twin grandsons, Christopher and Robert Gratz at birth; a brother, Allen Kern and sister, Mabel Kehl.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, at St. Stephen Lutheran Church with the Rev. Brian Keller officiating. Visitation will be held on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, from 2 to 6 p.m. at the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian. Burial will be in Lenawee Hills Memorial Park, Adrian.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and social restrictions that are currently in place, there will be limitations on how many individuals will be allowed in the facility at one time, and the wearing of masks is required.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Stephen Lutheran Church. Envelopes are available at the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian.