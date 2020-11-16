1/1
Eugene A. Timberman
1943 - 2020
MORENCI - Eugene A. Timberman, age 77, of Morenci passed away on Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, at his home.

He was born May 7, 1943, to Delbert and Nova Timberman. Eugene enjoyed cars. He was especially fond of watching a good drag race. Eugene was a social man who could strike up and carry on a conversation with anyone he saw.

Eugene is survived by two daughters, Marianne Hayoz and Tina Timberman; two grandchildren, Devin Louden and Alyssa Timberman; one great-grandchild, Leo Farnum; as well as his close friends, Sally Mead and Clara Moore.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

A visitation for Gene will be Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020, from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and social distancing restrictions, only a limited number of people will be allowed in the chapel at a time and masks are required. A private graveside service will occur at Oakwood Cemetery.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian.

Condolences may be left for the family at www.andersonfuneralservices.com. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Lenawee and/or Lenawee Humane Society. Envelopes are available at the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian.

Published in The Daily Telegram from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Anderson Funeral Home
3050 W Beecher Rd
Adrian, MI 49221
517-265-3312
