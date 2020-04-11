|
ADRIAN - Evadean P. Morton, age 94, of Adrian went to be with The Lord on April 8, 2020.
She was born Jan. 9, 1926, in Detroit, the daughter of Bert and Golda (Cross) Ward. On Sept. 5, 1942, she married Morrie Morton in Napoleon, Ohio. He preceded her in death on Sept. 27, 1996. She was a devoted wife, mom and grandmother. She loved the company of her family and enjoyed going shopping and out to eat. She will be sadly missed by all.
Evadean is survived by her children, Wade (Brenda) Morton, Deanna (Larry) Henning, Wayne (Shirley) Morton and Keith Morton; 13 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; and one great-great-great-grandson.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Morrie E. Morton; her son, Michael Morton; several brothers and sisters; and two great-grandsons, Jared Hawkins and Austen Curry.
Memorial services will take place at a later date. Private burial will take place in Oakwood Cemetery in Adrian. Arrangements are with the J. Gilbert Purse Funeral Home, Adrian. www.PurseFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2020