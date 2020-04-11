Home

POWERED BY

Services
J. Gilbert Purse Funeral Home
2959 N. Adrian Hwy
Adrian, MI 49221
(517) 265-2300
Resources
More Obituaries for Evadean Morton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Evadean P. Morton


1926 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Evadean P. Morton Obituary
ADRIAN - Evadean P. Morton, age 94, of Adrian went to be with The Lord on April 8, 2020.

She was born Jan. 9, 1926, in Detroit, the daughter of Bert and Golda (Cross) Ward. On Sept. 5, 1942, she married Morrie Morton in Napoleon, Ohio. He preceded her in death on Sept. 27, 1996. She was a devoted wife, mom and grandmother. She loved the company of her family and enjoyed going shopping and out to eat. She will be sadly missed by all.

Evadean is survived by her children, Wade (Brenda) Morton, Deanna (Larry) Henning, Wayne (Shirley) Morton and Keith Morton; 13 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; and one great-great-great-grandson.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Morrie E. Morton; her son, Michael Morton; several brothers and sisters; and two great-grandsons, Jared Hawkins and Austen Curry.

Memorial services will take place at a later date. Private burial will take place in Oakwood Cemetery in Adrian. Arrangements are with the J. Gilbert Purse Funeral Home, Adrian. www.PurseFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Evadean's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -