ADRIAN - Evan Keith Keller, age 34 of Adrian, formerly of Tecumseh passed away unexpectedly on Friday, July 31, 2020, at his home.
He was born on March 27, 1986, the loving son of Mark and Lora (Jagelka) Keller. Evan graduated from Plainwell High School in Plainwell, Mich., in 2005 and took courses from Jackson Community College. He was a Field Service Technician for BOY, traveling throughout the country setting up and servicing plastic injection molding machines.
Evan was very talented and took great pride in his work. He was a strong constitutionalist and patriotic American who was a devoted fan of Michigan Football, the Detroit Red Wings and the Detroit Lions.
Evan was a great father who loved his daughters with all of his heart and was fiercely loyal and generous to his friends and family. He will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Evan is survived by his two daughters, Kayden and Karli Keller of Adrian, his mother, Lora A. (Richard) Bruce of Britton, his father, Mark D. (Lori Pence) Keller of Grand Island, N.Y., his sister, Ava Armstrong of Britton, his maternal grandmother, Sallie Taylor of Adrian, his paternal grandparents, Harry (Jane) Keller of Tecumseh, numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Robert Jagelka.
Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, at Lenawee Hills Memorial Park in Adrian with the Rev. Paul Herter officiating.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions please bring your own chair if needed and wear a mask if social distancing guidelines cannot be followed. Visitation will be held prior to the service at the Brown-Van Hemert Funeral Home in Hudson from 10 a.m. till noon on Saturday.
COVID-19 restrictions of 10 visitors at a time with masks will be adhered to.
Memorials are suggested to his parents for an educational fund for his daughters. Condolences and words of comfort can be left at www.brownvanhemert.com.