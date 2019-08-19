|
|
BLISSFIELD - Evelyn DeLine (Ferris) Rupp, 92, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019 at Blissfield Place.
Evelyn was born in Morenci, Mich. to Fern (DeLine) and Rexford Ferris on May 30, 1927. She graduated from Morenci High School in 1945. She married C.L. Rupp on Sept. 3, 1946.
She was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, her twin sister, Madelyn, another sister, Mary, and her brother, Lloyd. She is survived by her six children: Rebecca (David) Flagel of Lowell, Mich., Regina (Keith) Sullivan of Grand Rapids, Samuel (Dawn) Rupp of Hudson, Emma Marie (John) Waterbury of Blissfield, Daniel (Nancy) Rupp of Blissfield, and Angela (Patrick) Schaffer also of Blissfield. She is also survived by 15 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren.
Evelyn was a long-time member of the Blissfield United Brethren Church and served in many capacities. In recent years, she was a member of Solid Rock Church in Blissfield. She was the last surviving co-founder of Coach Light Estates Mobile Home Park and Plaza. She is remembered most for her hospitality and willingness to set another place at the table. She loved and made time for her children and grandchildren and enjoyed playing games with all of them. Her favorite hobbies were sewing, reading and doing puzzles.
A celebration of her life is planned for 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, at elem3nt Church in Blissfield with Rev. David Flagel officiating. Burial will follow at Pleasant View Cemetery in Blissfield. Visitation will take place on from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Wagley Funeral Home, Tagsold Chapel in Blissfield and again at 10 a.m. Thursday at the church until the service.
Memorial contributions can be made to elem3nt Church Camp Fund. Online condolences and memories are welcome at www.WagleyFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Aug. 20 to Aug. 21, 2019