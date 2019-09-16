|
CLINTON - Evelyn June Heimerdinger, age 94, of Clinton passed away on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Hospice of Lenawee.
She was born June 1, 1925, in Rome Center, a daughter of the late Lester and Iva (Driscoll) Dowling. On Nov. 9, 1946, she married James "Jim" Heimerdinger and they shared 70 years together until his passing in 2017. Evelyn was a member of the Clinton United Church of Christ. She enjoyed playing piano, bridge, watching sunsets, casinos, nature, spending time at their place up north as well as spending time with people.
She is survived by her daughter, Terri (Tom Moore) Lewis of Clinton; a sister, Dorrie Blom of Clinton; five grandchildren, Charles (Jeannie) Grinnell, Kelly (Larry) Gonyea, Faith Meaney, Melody (Clayton Peshlakai) Lewis and Matthew Lewis; along with several great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. Along with her parents and husband she is preceded in death by a daughter, Susie Gritzmaker; a grandson, Lynde Grinnell; a son-in-law, Sam Lewis; and two brothers, Leland "Lee" and Lawrence "Huck" Dowling.
A funeral service for Evelyn will take place Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the Clinton United Church of Christ with Pastor Diane White officiating. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019, from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Clinton Chapel of Handler Funeral Home and from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at the church on Wednesday.
Inurnment will be at Riverside Cemetery. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.handlerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Sept. 16 to Sept. 17, 2019