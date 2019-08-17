|
|
ADRIAN - Evelyn Lillian (Barron) Budzynski, age 92, of Adrian passed peacefully on Aug. 14, 2019, under the compassionate care of Hospice of Lenawee.
She was born April 16, 1927, in Superior, Wis., to Harry and Marie Barron. She was preceded in death by her beloved son, John Michael, and brother, George Barron. Evelyn is survived by her sister-in-law, Lona Barron, and nephew, Fred Barron. She will be greatly missed by her friends Ardith Mastin and Dennis Clark.
As a teacher for 39 years in the Adrian school district, Evelyn always thought of the children she taught as her own. Her love of education was reflected in reading, travel, and her love of life and friends. Evelyn was a faithful member of St. Joseph and St. Mary of Good Counsel Church. She lived in faith by singing in the choir, being an Extraordinary Minister of Holy Communion, teaching children in the Religious Education Program and serving on a number of commissions within the parish.
The Funeral Liturgy will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Church on Monday, Aug. 19, 2019, at 10 a.m. with Fr. Tom Helfrich as celebrant. Burial will be at St. Mary's Cemetery. Visitation will be held Monday, Aug. 19, 2019, at St. Joseph Catholic Church from 9 a.m. until the time of the funeral liturgy.
You may send condolences to the family at www.andersonfuneralservices.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Holy Family Catholic Church or Hospice of Lenawee. Envelopes are available at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Adrian. A special thank you to Hospice of Lenawee for their care and support, and to Dennis Clark and Ardith Mastin (who supported and aided Evelyn in daily life).
Published in The Daily Telegram from Aug. 17 to Aug. 18, 2019