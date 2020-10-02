ADRIAN - Evelyn Louise Myers, age 83, of Adrian died on Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, at Tecumseh Place II with her loving family by her side.
Born on May 1, 1937, to Keith and Lucille (Rutsong) Schilling, Evelyn was number seven in a family of eight children. She graduated from Hudson High School.
On Aug. 10, 1958, Evelyn married her sweetheart, Harold Myers, at the Congregational Church in Hudson, and they celebrated 61 years together before his passing on Oct. 14, 2019.
Evelyn worked at Key Bank and Kroger earlier in life, but her favorite job was being a stay-at-home mom.
There was no question that family was Evelyn's number one priority, as she loved spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She orchestrated family Thanksgiving celebrations that were like mini reunions and managed to keep everyone aware of what dish they were responsible to bring.
Evelyn had a natural green thumb and was featured in the Garden Club for her beautiful garden and flowers. She was a member of West Adrian Community Church and the YMCA for over 30 years. Her kindness and giving personality was shown to everyone whether you were a friend or a stranger becoming a friend.
She is survived by her children, Pamela Myers (Mark Lahti) and Jim (Teresa) Myers; five grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and her brother, Harry Schilling.
Evelyn was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Harold; two brothers; and five sisters.
Funeral services for Evelyn will be on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, at 11 a.m. at West Adrian Community Church with the Rev. Geoffrey Koglin officiating. Burial will follow at Lenawee Hills Memorial Park in Adrian.
Visitation will take place on Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Wagley Funeral Home, Adrian. Following the governor's executive order, all attendees are required to wear a proper face covering, with the exception of those under the age of 5 years old or those who cannot medically tolerate.
In lieu, of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Harold and Evelyn Myers Memorial Garden Fund at Tecumseh Place. Online memories and condolences may be shared at www.WagleyFuneralHomes.com.