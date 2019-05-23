|
|
HUDSON - Facundo "Frank" Salinas Jr., 90, of Detroit died Tuesday, May 21, 2019, at Beaumont Hospital in Dearborn.
He was born on April 17, 1929, in General Trevino, Mexico, son of the late Facundo and Irene (Salinas) Salinas Sr. Frank married the love of his life, Maria Salinas, in General Trevino, Mexico, on April 12, 1952. She recently preceded him in death on Jan. 8, 2019.
Frank retired from Ford Motor Company, Rouge Plant in Dearborn, Mich., in 1973, with more than 25 years of service. He enjoyed fishing and watching boxing and was an avid Detroit Tigers fan. His greatest passion in life was his family, and in later years he especially enjoyed time spent with his grandchildren.
Surviving are eight children, Rosemary Norris of Lincoln Park, Irene Salinas of Adrian, James Salinas of Detroit, Mimi (Allen) Swantek of Leonard, Cindy Salinas of Adrian, Gregory Salinas of Heartland, Carlos Salinas of Detroit and Mario Salinas of Belleville; a sister, Laurentina Saenz of Edinburg, Texas; and 16 grandchildren as well as many great-
grandchildren.
Preceding Frank in death, besides his parents and wife, were two grandsons, Bobby Marshall and Frank Ridolfi; two sisters, Maria Salinas and Aurora Madrigal; and one brother, Enrique Salinas.
The family will receive friends for a visitation from 3 to 6 p.m. Friday, May 24, 2019, at the Eagle Funeral Home in Hudson, concluding with a prayer vigil service to be recited at 5:30 p.m. A Funeral Mass for the soul of Frank Salinas will be celebrated by Father Tomy Kattikanayil at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 25, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Hudson. Rite of committal will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Hudson.\
Memorial contributions in honor of Frank are suggested to a . Friends may share memories and words of comfort with the family online at www.eaglefuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Daily Telegram from May 23 to May 24, 2019