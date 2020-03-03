|
ADRIAN - Faith Elizabeth Bashore, age 52, of Adrian, passed away on Feb. 24, 2020, at her home.
She was born July 21, 1967, in Adrian to James and Diana (Green) Bashore. She had been employed by the Monroe Community Mental Health Authority, retiring in 2017. Faith enjoyed crocheting and was a grateful member of Alcoholics Anonymous.
Faith is survived by her mother, Diana Quigg of Clinton; a daughter, Jessica Bashore of Adrian; a grandson, Zachary Gurk of Adrian; two brothers, Scott Bashore and Blair Bashore, both of Adrian; and four stepbrothers and stepsisters along with their spouses and children.
She was preceded in death by her father; her stepfather, Larry Quigg; and her aunt, Jan Williams.
At Faith's request, cremation has taken place. There will be a Celebration of Life held at the Clinton United Methodist Church, on Saturday, March 21, 2020, at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Robert Blanchard officiating. The family would like to invite everyone to a luncheon at the church immediately following the service.
You may send condolences to the family at www.andersonfuneralservices.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Neighbors of Hope Women's Shelter. Arrangements are under the direction of the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020