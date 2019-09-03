|
|
TECUMSEH - Faith Maureen Cote, age 92, of Tecumseh went to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday, Aug. 30, 2019 at the Lenawee Medical Care Facility with her family by her side.
She was born June 26, 1927 in Adrian, the daughter of the late Charles Samuel and Mable Ervilla (Fox) Nichols. On July 19, 1947 at St. Elizabeth Mission Church in Tecumseh she married Lawrence Cote, Sr. and he preceded her in death on Aug. 31, 1995.
Faith was an active member of St. Elizabeth Catholic Church in Tecumseh, serving as a Eucharistic Minister, lector and was the past president of the Rosary Alter Society, where she was honored for 70 years of active service. Helping people with nutrition for over 40 years was a big part of Faith's life with her Shaklee Distributor business. She was the first manager for Fabricare and worked there for 10 years and a cashier for Kroger for 21 years. Faith enjoyed golfing, bowling and traveling the country.
Faith is survived by her children, Christine (Pete) Warner of Tecumseh, Lawrence (Judy) Cote, Jr. of Onsted, Deborah (Tom) Dinius of Tecumseh, Gregory Cote of Adrian and Charles (Sharon) Cote of St. Johns; eight grandchildren, Mike Warner, Sheila Warner, Suzette Osminski, Thomas Dinius, Chad Dinius, Mary Ann Dennis, April Rosenberg and Ryan Dinius; 23 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents and her husband, Lawrence, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Onalee Chandler, brother Charles Nichols and a sister, Thelma Henning.
Visitation for Faith will be from 3 to 8 p.m., Friday, Sept. 6, 2019 at the Tecumseh Chapel of Handler Funeral Home, where a prayer service will be held at 7 p.m. The Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11 a.m. Saturday at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church in Tecumseh with the Rev. Daniel Wheeler as celebrant. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at the church. Burial will be in Brookside Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Lenawee or St. Elizabeth's Building Fund. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.handlerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Sept. 3 to Sept. 4, 2019