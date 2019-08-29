|
PALMYRA - Fay Reed, age 90, of Blissfield entered into the presence of her Lord on Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019.
Fay is survived by her children, Mike (Candace) Reed of Blissfield, Candace (Kent) Walters of Jenison, Mich., Judy (John) Newlin of Blissfield and William Reed of Blissfield; her grandchildren, Andrew Reed, Heidi Lee, Heather Crysler, Scott Walters, Evan Walters, Jonathan Walters, Nathan Newlin, Jessica Newlin, Brittany Reed and Will Reed; 12 great-grandchildren; and a brother-in-law, Robert Bishop of Adrian. Preceding her in death were her parents; her husband of 66 years, Don; and four siblings, Robert Krouse, Sam Krouse, Jack Krouse and Joyce Bishop.
Fay was born Dec. 15, 1928, in Adrian to William Herman and Lila (Rinehart) Krouse. On Aug. 7, 1948, Fay married Donald Reed in Angola, Ind., and he preceded her in death on March 21, 2015. Fay and Don were one of the early families that attended Ogden Community Bible Church. Fay spent many Sundays in the church nursery and sent birthday cards to the children as they grew. She and Don made sure the church yard was mowed and trimmed for many summers. In her later years, Fay attended Jasper Bible Church and Blissfield Baptist Church. Fay helped sort and box sweet corn on the farm until she was no longer able. Watching the activity on the farm from her windows and putting together 1,500 piece puzzles kept her involved and content. She was always there to listen to her children and empathize with their hearts. Her children are grateful that their Mom and Dad took them to church and helped them to know who Jesus is.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, at Anderson-Rudd Funeral Home, Blissfield. Family will also be greeting guests at 11 a.m. The memorial service will be at noon Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at Blissfield Baptist Church with the Rev. Thomas Frantz officiating.
Burial will be private in Palmyra Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Blissfield Place or Hospice of Lenawee. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home. You may send condolences to the family at www.andersonfuneralservices.com.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Aug. 29 to Aug. 30, 2019