STATESVILLE, N.C. - Faye Elizabeth Wellnitz Blohm, 77, of Statesville, N.C., passed away Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, at the Gordon Hospice House.
Born in Adrian on July 12, 1942, she was the daughter of the late Walter Wellnitz and Jeanne Staup Wellnitz.
In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by two brothers, John Wellnitz and David Wellnitz.
Faye worked several years as an office administrator at Bartlett Milling Company. She enjoyed hiking, fishing, crocheting, quilting and spending time with her family.
Those left to cherish her memory are her husband of 58 years, Jerry Blohm; son, Gerald (Shannon) Blohm; daughters, Joy (Brian) Reed and Jackie (Robert) King; and sister, Susie (Dan) Peck.
Faye is further survived by eight grandchildren, James Hunter, Lyle Blohm, Jacob Allen Bradley, Holland Marie Adams, Tyler Lynn Blohm, Hayden Gerald Blohm, Joel Forb Reed, Emily Cheshire and Andy Cheshire, and one great-granddaughter, Adeline.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, at 2 p.m. in the chapel of the Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home with Hospice Chaplain Betty Graves officiating.
Memorial donations may be made to Gordon Hospice House, 2341 Simonton Road, Statesville, NC 28625. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.bunchjohnsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Nov. 15 to Nov. 16, 2019