1/1
Faye Lewis
1946 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Faye's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ADRIAN - Faye Lewis, age 74, of Adrian passed away Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, at home.

She was born on Sept. 7, 1946, in Tecumseh to Arno and Margaret (Vogel) Spreeman. On June 13, 1970, Faye married Jack Lewis, and they recently celebrated 50 years of marriage.

Faye spent much of her teaching career at Sand Creek schools until her retirement in 2005. She influenced the lives of hundreds of students, not only by teaching them reading skills, but by nurturing them and making them feel special.

Although Faye was an Eastern Michigan University alumnus, she was an avid Michigan State University Spartan fan and was a season-ticket holder for football and basketball for many years. She loved camping, bonfires, spending time with her grandchildren and being present at their numerous activities and events.

Faye is preceded in death by her parents.

She is survived by her husband and three children, Michele (Bryan) Evans of Hudsonville, Mich., Marc (Ela) Lewis of Cincinnati, Ohio, and Brian (Kami) Lewis of Louisville, Ky.; five grandchildren, Gavin, Carter, Montgomery, Morgan and Alexa; and several foster grandchildren.

Visitation with the family will be at Wagley Funeral Home in Adrian Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, from 4 to 7 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Hospice of Lenawee or the American Cancer Society.

Following the governor's executive order, all attendees are required to wear a proper face covering, with the exception of those under the age of 5 years old or those who cannot medically tolerate.

Online memories and condolences may be shared at www.WagleyFuneralHomes.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
10
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Wagley Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Wagley Funeral Home
1501 W. Maumee St
Adrian, MI 49221
(517) 263-1400
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wagley Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved