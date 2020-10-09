ADRIAN - Faye Lewis, age 74, of Adrian passed away Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, at home.
She was born on Sept. 7, 1946, in Tecumseh to Arno and Margaret (Vogel) Spreeman. On June 13, 1970, Faye married Jack Lewis, and they recently celebrated 50 years of marriage.
Faye spent much of her teaching career at Sand Creek schools until her retirement in 2005. She influenced the lives of hundreds of students, not only by teaching them reading skills, but by nurturing them and making them feel special.
Although Faye was an Eastern Michigan University alumnus, she was an avid Michigan State University Spartan fan and was a season-ticket holder for football and basketball for many years. She loved camping, bonfires, spending time with her grandchildren and being present at their numerous activities and events.
Faye is preceded in death by her parents.
She is survived by her husband and three children, Michele (Bryan) Evans of Hudsonville, Mich., Marc (Ela) Lewis of Cincinnati, Ohio, and Brian (Kami) Lewis of Louisville, Ky.; five grandchildren, Gavin, Carter, Montgomery, Morgan and Alexa; and several foster grandchildren.
Visitation with the family will be at Wagley Funeral Home in Adrian Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, from 4 to 7 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Hospice of Lenawee or the American Cancer Society
Following the governor's executive order, all attendees are required to wear a proper face covering, with the exception of those under the age of 5 years old or those who cannot medically tolerate.
