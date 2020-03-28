|
ADRIAN - Fern Loraine Wiser of Adrian passed away on Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at Promedica Bixby Hospital.
Fern lived life to the fullest in her 99 years. She was born on Oct. 13, 1920, the only daughter to Rudolph (Rudy) and Grace (Bailey) Wortman. Fern grew up in Owosso, Mich., with her parents and two brothers. On May 29, 1948, Fern married Ezdel (Ed) Wiser and they had 65 wonderful years together before his passing in 2014.
Fern was a wonderful wife and mother and helped create so many special memories for her family. She was an excellent cook and passionate about sports. Fern and Ed coached little league baseball together for many years, and she was a loyal Detroit Tigers fan her whole life. Fern started bowling as a teenager and continued to bowl until she was 83, participating in numerous leagues and tournaments her whole life. She had been a member of West Adrian United Church of Christ.
She is survived by her children, Dale Wiser of Waldron, Carol (Alan) Robertson of Adrian and Becky (Jerry) Wendling of McMillan, Mich.; son-in-law, Tony Flippo; 14 grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren. Fern was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Ed; daughter, Terri; daughter-in-law, Mary; and her brothers.
At Fern's request, cremation will take place and all services will be private. Arrangements have been entrusted to Wagley Funeral Home, Adrian.
