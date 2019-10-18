|
|
CASS CITY - Florence I. Ridenour, 85, of Cass City died Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, in the Northwood Meadows Medical Care Unit, Cass City.
She was born July 22, 1934, at home in Manitou Beach, the sixth of eight children born to Karl Stanley and Marquerite Marie (Hodges) Steves. She married Robert Duane Ridenour May 21, 1955, in Addison. He died Nov. 21, 2014.
Florence graduated from Addison High School with the class of 1952. She graduated in the first-ever dental hygienist class from the University of Alabama in Birmingham. Florence worked for 38 years as a dental hygienist in Adrian, and later in Cass City, retiring in 1991. She was a former Queen Mother of the Red Hat Society in Florida. Together, she and Robert were the main attraction while dancing, especially polkas at weddings. Florence loved country line dancing and was an avid golfer. She enjoyed time spent as a volunteer with Revive Ministries.
Florence is survived by her children, Kristine (David) Milligan of Cass City; Ross (Linda) Ridenour of South Lyon; grandchildren, Michael Milligan, Elisabeth Milligan, Ryan Ridenour and Eric (Chloe) Ridenour; and many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by parents; husband, Robert; siblings, Earl Dean Steves, Max Steves, Larry Dick Steves, Karleen Langmeyer, Kathleen Steves, Lois Ann Cheesbro and Elva Jane DeLine.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Kranz Funeral Home, Cass City.
Visitation will be from 2 to 5 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, at Kranz Funeral Home and also from 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19. Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kranz Funeral Home with the Rev. Michele Hile officiating. Interment will be in the Elkland Township Cemetery. Pallbearers for Mrs. Ridenour will be her grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to the Rawson Memorial Library or Revive Ministries. Family and friends may share memories, prayers and photos with the family at www.kranzfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Oct. 18 to Oct. 19, 2019