DEERFIELD - Florine Forche, 94, of Deerfield passed into the arms of her Holy Father on Friday evening, Sept. 25, 2020, while under the care of the Hospice of Lenawee Home in Adrian.
She was born Oct. 11, 1925, in Britton, a daughter of the late Michael and Margaret (Spohr) Lidster.
Florine lived her formative years in Britton, where she graduated from high school. On Nov. 14, 1945, she married the love of her life, Carl Forche, and they enjoyed 55 wonderful years together before his passing in 2000.
In addition to providing as a loving farmer's wife, Florine also tenderly nurtured as a mother to her and Carl's eight children. Catholic by faith, Florine was an active parishioner at Light of Christ Parish (St. Alphonsus Catholic Church), where she and her family attended weekly Mass and received their Sacraments.
In later years, Florine enjoyed traveling, as well as acquiring bargains at local rummage sales and auctions. Florine and Carl enjoyed wintering in Florida for many years.
Surviving are seven daughters, Barbara Branscum of Deerfield, Janice Baird of Blissfield, Patricia (Dean) Fisher of Houghton Lake, Theresa Schmidt of Pinckney, Marilyn (Gary) Harper of Adrian, Gloria (Bernie) Dominique of Blissfield and Sharon (Jeff) Simpson of Tecumseh; a son, Ronald Forche of Dundee; 23 grandchildren; 35 great-grandchildren; and her first great-great-grandchild expected soon.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Alfred Lidster, Raymond Lidster, Helen Graham, Francis Kelly and Marjorie Lidster; a granddaughter, Vicki Fisher; and sons-in-law, Lonnie Branscum and Melvin Baird.
A Mass of Resurrection for the soul of Florine will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, at Light of Christ Parish, St. Alphonsus Catholic Church in Deerfield, by the Rev. Jeffrey Poll. Burial will follow in Deerfield Cemetery.
The family will receive friends for visitation beginning at 2 p.m. Tuesday and concluding with a vigil service at 7 p.m. at the Wagley Funeral Home, Tagsold Chapel in Blissfield. Visitation will also take place beginning at 10 a.m. Wednesday at St. Alphonsus until the time of the service.
Following the governor's executive order, all attendees are required to wear a proper face covering, with the exception of those under the age of 5 years old or those who cannot medically tolerate.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Light of Christ Parish (St. Alphonsus Catholic Church) or Hospice of Lenawee.
Online memories and condolences may be shared at www.WagleyFuneralHomes.com.