|
|
ADRIAN - Forrest Edwin Johns, born Aug. 21, 1918, in Genesee, Mich., to Cassius and Nancy (Powell) Johns, died Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019.
Forrest lived in Adrian for most of his life. As a teen during the Great Depression, he helped support his family by planting trees in the Upper Peninsula with the Civilian Conservation Corps. He enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1940 and served in the Pacific Theater through 1945. His Army infantry unit experienced heavy combat action and suffered high casualties. Forrest distinguished himself by earning two Bronze Stars for combat valor.
On Aug. 5, 1944, while on a short leave from the service, he married his sweetheart, Lucille Forche, at the U.S. Army's Camp Croft in Spartanburg, S.C.
He worked for the Simplex Corporation for 23 years then went on to own and operate Johns Automatic Vending Service for 15 years. Forrest's vending business became successful with Lucille's assistance, from helping sort through the massive piles of coins, to preparing pies and other baked goods for the vending machines.
After retirement, Forrest and Lucille spent their winter months at Betmar Estates in Zephyrhills, Fla. He volunteered many hours maintaining the golf course at Betmar, as well as serving thousands of pancakes at the clubhouse. He loved playing golf daily with his Florida buddies and his family during the summer - not putting away his spikes and clubs for good until age 98.
Forrest also loved to read, work on crossword puzzles, play cards, and take daily walks. He was an avid baseball fan who loved his Detroit Tigers. He made it to 101 years despite rarely turning down a cookie or donut and rigorously avoiding vegetables whenever possible.
Forrest was a devout Catholic at St. Mary's Church in Adrian and St. Joseph Catholic Church in Zephyrhills, as well as a member of the Knights of Columbus.
In addition to Lucille, Forrest is survived by his four children Richard (Linda) Johns of Rochester Hills, Mich., Robert (Roberta) Johns of Vonore, Tenn., Mark (Joy) Johns of Lake Stevens, Wash., and Susan (Steve) Fountain of East Tawas, Mich. Forrest will also be remembered by his 10 grandchildren, his many great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.
The Funeral Liturgy will be offered on Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. at the Holy Family Parish, St. Mary's Campus, with the Rev. Michael Newman presiding. Burial will be in Lenawee Hills Memorial Park, Adrian, with full military rites conducted by the American Legion Post No. 97 and the VFW Post No. 1584 Annis-Fint.
Visitation will be held on Monday, Dec. 2, 2019, from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian, where there will be a Vigil Prayer Service held at 7 p.m. Visitation will also be held one hour prior to the Funeral Liturgy at Holy Family Parish, St. Mary's Campus.
You may send condolences to the family at www.andersonfuneralservices.com.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to a . Envelopes are available at the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Nov. 29 to Nov. 30, 2019