|
|
RIGA - Forrest L. Kastel, age 67, of Riga died on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, at St. Joseph Mercy Hospital in Ann Arbor.
He was born Sept. 17, 1952, in Toledo to Raymond and Patricia (Creque) Kastel.
Cremation has taken place and there will be no public visitation or services. Burial of cremains will be in Riga Cemetery. You may send condolences to the family at www.andersonfuneralservices.com. Arrangements are under the direction of the Anderson-Rudd Funeral Home, Blissfield.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2019