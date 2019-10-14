Home

Frances Louise Bidle


1921 - 2019
Frances Louise Bidle Obituary
TECUMSEH - A celebration of the life of Frances Louise Bidle will be held on Oct. 16, 2019, at Purse Funeral Home in Tecumseh. Frances would want it known that she entered into Heaven's gates peacefully, pain free and without illness. She passed Oct. 8, 2019, and was 98 years of age. She loved and enjoyed her family and it showed. She lived in Florida for the past 20 years with her daughter, Lori, and was proud to say that she enjoyed the sunshine.

Frances was born on May 29, 1921, in Michigan to Walter and Josephine Prielipp. A homemaker, she is remembered by her immaculate home and delicious food creations, especially over the holidays. (We can almost smell the homemade cinnamon rolls now.) For many years leading up to her passing, she collected a library of cookbooks, novels and her birds. She loved to watch food tutorials and cooking channels during her spare time. She was a lady of limitless energy and a strong sense of duty who believed in the importance of a safe, secure and healthy environment for her family.

Frances was preceded in death by her mother and father and her loving husband, Ivan Bidle. She was most proud of, and is survived by, her son, Max Bidle of West Hurley, N.Y.; daughter, Lori Watters (Jeffrey) of Riverview, Fla.; granddaughter, Crystal Camden (Matthew) of Lakewood Ranch, Fla.; brother, Marvin (Barb) Prielipp of Deerfield; grandson, Nathan Watters of Miami, Fla.; and many nieces and nephews, cousins and friends.

For those who have known Frances in her fruitful and joyful journey, the family requests your attendance at her graveside service at the Deerfield Cemetery. The family wishes to thank those who have extended support for Frances over the years and especially during her final days.

Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019, at J. Gilbert Purse Funeral Home, Tecumseh, with the Rev. Gary Leking officiating. Burial will follow at the Deerfield Cemetery. Visitation will be 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, at the J. Gilbert Purse Funeral Home, Tecumseh, and one hour before to the service on Wednesday. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.pursefuneralhome.com.

"Mom and grandma, you have given us so much and asked for so little in return. Thank you for always being there for us, for teaching us, listening to us, helping and forgiving us, loving us, and always paving the way for us. We will work hard to reach the standard that you have set. Farewell sweet Mama and Grandma. You were simply magnificent."
Published in The Daily Telegram from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2019
