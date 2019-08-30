|
ADRIAN - Sister Francis Elizabeth McDonnell, formerly known as Collette Mary McDonnell, died on Monday, Aug. 26, 2019, at the Dominican Life Center in Adrian. She was 92 years of age and in the 74th year of her religious profession in the Adrian Dominican Congregation.
Sister Francis Elizabeth was born in Chicago, Ill., to Frank and Catherine (Harper) McDonnell. She graduated from St. Joseph Academy in Adrian and received a Bachelor of Science degree in biology and a Master of Education degree in administration/supervision, both from Barry College (University) in Miami Shores, Fla.
Sister spent 53 years ministering in education in Detroit and Adrian and Hollywood, West Palm Beach, Miami Beach, Jacksonville, Palatka, Gulfport, Fort Lauderdale, Riviera Beach and Fort Pierce, Fla. She was principal for 22 years at Holy Name School in Gulfport and for 13 years at St. Anthony School in Fort Lauderdale. She also ministered for seven years in pastoral ministry at St. Mark Parish in Fort Pierce. Sister became a resident of the Dominican Life Center in Adrian in 2010.
Sister Francis Elizabeth was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers, James McDonnell and Francis McDonnell. She is survived by two sisters, Mary Helen Yunker of Twin Lakes, Wis., and Bernadette Sax of Santa Rosa, Cal.
Welcome of Sister Francis Elizabeth will be 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019, in the Dominican Life Center Lobby; the wake will follow from 6:15 to 7 p.m. in the Rose Room of the Dominican Life Center. The Reception of the Body and Vigil Prayer will be 7 p.m. in St. Catherine Chapel. The Mass of Christian Burial will be offered 10:30 a.m. in the St. Catherine Chapel on Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019. The Rite of Committal will be in the Congregation cemetery.
Memorial gifts may be made to Adrian Dominican Sisters, 1257 E. Siena Heights Drive, Adrian, MI 49221. Funeral arrangements are being handled by Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Aug. 30 to Aug. 31, 2019