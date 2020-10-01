HUDSON - Frank D. Austin, age 90, of Hudson passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, at his home, under the loving care of his family and Hospice of Lenawee.
He was born on Sept. 19, 1930, in Amboy Township, Hillsdale County the son of Wendell A. and Flora M. (Agnew) Austin. Frank was a 1948 graduate of Waldron High School and on Feb. 4, 1950, he was married to Phyllis M. Sawdey in LaGrange, Ind., and they celebrated their 70th anniversary this year.
Frank worked for Rima, retiring after 29 years of service. He was a member of the Open Door Bible Church in Hudson and enjoyed reading and browsing a good yard or garage sale for treasures.
Surviving are his wife, Phyllis of Hudson; five sons, Robert (Paula) Austin of Tecumseh, William (Nora) Austin of Adrian, Gary (Paula) Austin of Hudson, Dennis (Mary Emma) Austin of Clayton and Steven (Daphne) Austin of Fort Wayne, Ind.; 22 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; six great-great-grandchildren and two sisters, Sheila Mikulic of Texas and Lida (Brian) Zielinski of Florida.
Frank was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Edward; grandson, Eric; great-grandson, Gavin; a sister, Elizabeth Dow and four brothers, Bert, Alden, Allen and Lowell.
A funeral service for Frank will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, at the Open Door Bible Church, Hudson, with the Revs. Robert Snyder and Tom Pryde officiating. Burial will follow in Maple Grove Cemetery, Hudson.
The family will receive friends for a visitation from 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, at the Open Door Bible Church, Hudson.
Memorial contributions in honor of Frank are suggested to the Open Door Bible Church or Hospice of Lenawee. Friends can share memories and words of comfort with the family online at www.eaglemarryfuneralhome.com.