ADRIAN – Frank Scire, age 94, of Adrian passed away on May 25, 2019, at Hospice of Lenawee Hospice Home.
He was born on Oct. 2, 1924, in Chicago to Anthony J. and Mary (di Maria) Scire. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy. He married Nadlyn Peavey Coscarelli on July 26, 1965, in Brooklyn, and she survives. Frank received a Bachelor of Science in engineering from the University of Illinois and worked for Tecumseh Products, retiring in 1989. After his retirement, Frank was a consultant for Tecumseh Products, while also operating a new business, Lenawee Fish and Friends, with Nadlyn Scire, from 1992-2000.
In addition to his wife, Nadlyn, he is survived by a daughter, Carol (Rodney) Gerson; a son, Scott Scire; six grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by a son, Todd Scire; his parents; six brothers; and six sisters.
Frank was an avid bowler and golfer. He was also a lifetime member of the Moose Club, a member of the American Legion and the VFW, and a 50-year member of the YMCA.
Visitation for Frank will be held on Wednesday, May 29, 2019, from 3 to 6 p.m. with a Scripture Service at 6 p.m. at Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian. The funeral Mass will be held on Thursday, May 30, 2019, at 11 a.m. with visitation beginning at 10 a.m. until the time of the service at St. Mary of Good Counsel Catholic Church with Fr. Jack Loughran as celebrant. Burial will be in Lenawee Hills Memorial Park, Adrian with full military rites conducted by the American Legion Post #97 and VFW Post #1584 Annis-Fint.
You may send condolences to the family at www.andersonfuneralservices.com. Memorial contributions may be given to Hospice of Lenawee. Envelopes are available at the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian.
Published in The Daily Telegram from May 28 to May 29, 2019