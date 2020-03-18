|
|
JASPER - Fraye Simmons-Mason, age 97, of Jasper, was called home to be with her Lord on March 15, 2020.
She was born on April 3, 1922, in Paulding, Ohio, to Feilding and Golda (Mahaffy) McCullough. On Nov. 9, 1939, in Pioneer, Ohio, she married Kenneth B. Simmons and he preceded her in death on April 28, 1992. Fraye married John Mason on Oct. 12, 2002, and he survives. Fraye was a member of the Adrian Church of God.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by a son, Ronald (Lillian) Simmons; a daughter, Garner (Susan) Williams; a beloved daughter-in-law, Ozina Simmons.; a stepdaughter, Carol Mason; 11 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; a step-granddaughter and her family. In addition to her first husband, Kenneth Bert, Fraye was preceded in death by her parents; two sons, Kenneth "Jim" and Robert Simmons; eight brothers; and five sisters.
A private funeral service for Fraye will be on Wednesday, March 18, 2020, with the Rev. Scott Tysick officiating. Burial will be in Lenawee Hills Memorial Park, Adrian.
You may send condolences to the family at www.andersonfuneralservices.com. Memorial contributions may be given to the Adrian Church of God or to Hospice of Lenawee.
Arrangements are entrusted to Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Mar. 18 to Mar. 19, 2020