ADRIAN - Frederick "Gene" Eugene Dickerson, age 76, of Adrian passed away April 27, 2019, at Hospice of Lenawee Hospice Home.
He was born Sept. 12, 1942, in Cabin Creek, W.Va., the son of Franklin and Janet (Perry) Dickerson. They preceded him in death. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 51 years, Joyce Dickerson, and two brothers, James Dickerson and Eudell Dickerson. He is survived by two daughters, Michelle (Jeff) Rumsey and Diana Powers (Jeff Flynn); his grandsons, Zachary Powers (Kate Skoczyn) and Jacob Rumsey; his siblings, Tickey Dickens, James Dickerson and Randy Dickerson; and many nieces and nephews.
Gene was retired from Dura Corp. where he worked for more than 30 years. He was an avid hunter, golfer and bowler. Gene loved to ride around in the country with his wife looking for wildlife. He liked to pitch horseshoes and watch and talk about all types of sports. Gene always enjoyed listening to his grandson Zach announce the local high school sports on the radio. He also loved to tend to his garden and always looked for the first robin of the season. Gene enjoyed cooking breakfast for his family and in later years he would meet his family on Saturday mornings at the Alpha Koney Island restaurant.
Private family services will be held. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Lenawee in Gene's name. www.PurseFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Daily Telegram from May 2 to May 3, 2019