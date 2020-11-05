MANITOU BEACH - Frederick John Miller of Manitou Beach passed away peacefully on Nov. 2, 2020, at the age of 98.
He was born on March 5, 1922, at his childhood home in Britton to his parents, Henry and Haddie (Opel) Miller.
A beloved husband of Alys (Gittus) Miller, he and Alys married on July 11, 1942, and enjoyed 74 years of marriage.
Of Fred's 98 years, probably 97 of them were fantastic. Those who knew him rarely saw him have a bad day. He wasn't sure why God blessed him with so many days, but he was certainly going to try and enjoy all of them. If only we could all be so fortunate!
Before moving to live on Round Lake, Fred grew up and raised his family in Britton. He graduated from Britton High School, where he met Alys. After graduating and getting married, he served in the U.S. Navy from May 1, 1944, to Feb. 11, 1946, aboard the USS Patuxent as a motor machinist's mate, second class. Upon returning home, Fred went to work at the Ford Motor Company in Monroe, where he spent his entire career, before retiring in 1980 as a traffic engineer.
He was an anomaly who spent more years in retirement than he did actually working!
Fred's faith was the foundation of his life. He was a former member of Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Britton and then a founding member of Lutheran Church of the Lakes in Addison. He served in many church offices and taught Sunday school for many years. Always with a smile, he loved to serve wherever he was needed.
In retirement, Fred and Alys enjoyed the winter months in Arizona and Florida. You could often find them on the golf course, snowmobiling, boating, camping, hunting or playing euchre.
Fred liked to stay active; he rode his bike or drove his beloved motor scooter, "Pinky," around the lake where he lived and mowed his and his neighbors' lawns with his riding lawnmower well into his 90s.
When not off somewhere playing, he enjoyed tinkering around in his woodshop. A talented woodworker, he built the lectern, altar, pulpit, baptismal font and many crosses for both of his churches, as well as wood wagons and sleds for each of his grandchildren. Fred especially enjoyed a good happy hour martini with family and friends.
Fred was a friend to many and he touched innumerable lives. His first love was family; a hands-on father and grandfather, he spent countless days with his grandchildren and their children, who affectionately called him "bumpa." He led them and blessed them with unconditional love and support, teaching them all to enjoy the day and embrace the world in front of them.
He was a kid at heart, who always maintained a youthful spirit and approached each day with grace, a wicked sense of humor, integrity, faith and legendary patience. He effortlessly lived his life by example and personified emulative behavior.
He is survived and will be greatly missed by one daughter, Donna (Cliff) Haas; one son, James (Sylvia) Miller; two sisters, Louise Vershum and Charlotte Vershum; one sister-in-law, Dorothy Gittus; four grandchildren, Adam (Vanessa) Haas, Staci (Ernie) Moosherr, Jennifer Miller and Christopher (Leah) Miller; and the joys of his life, his eight great-grandchildren, Wonder (Marc) Compton, Kali (Jensen) Hahn, Devan Moosherr, Frederick Moosherr, Reece Moosherr, Miranda (Joe) Hussey, Brendon Miller and Kaitlyn Miller, and two great-great-granddaughters, Reagan and Carson Compton as well as numerous nieces and nephews who loved him dearly.
He is preceded in death by his parents; his two brothers, Walter and Herman; and his beloved wife, "Aly" - who most certainly is leading the party in heaven, after meeting him at the Golden Gates to ask one last, eternal time, "Are you ready, Freddie?"
The Miller family would like to thank Hospice of Lenawee for providing such amazing care to Fred and our family, as well as the team at Brooklyn Living Center for going above and beyond to help Fred this past year. We extend special thanks to Fred's nephew, Tom Miller, and Cassie Zak, for their devoted companionship and always lending a hand when needed.
A private funeral service, officiated by Pastor Tyson Bentz, will be held at Lutheran Church of the Lakes, followed by burial at Lenawee Hills Memorial Gardens in Tecumseh, at 1:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 6, 2020.
A "Celebration of Life," with extended family and friends, will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Lutheran Church of the Lakes or to Hospice of Lenawee.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Brown-Van Hemert Funeral Home in Addison. Send condolences to the family at www.brownvanhemert.com.