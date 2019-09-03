|
TECUMSEH - Frederick Stanley German, age 57, of Tecumseh passed away Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019 in Pittsburgh, Pa.
He was born Jan. 19, 1962 to William Evans and the late Betty Elizabeth (Smith) German.
Frederick was a member of the Holloway Presbyterian Church in Britton. He worked in the oil fracking business as a senior water management operator where he was an exceptional mentor to all of his younger co-workers. Frederick loved singing karaoke and working on cars.
Frederick is survived by his father, William German of Britton; two brothers, Steven (Dena) German of Tecumseh, Timothy German of Arizona; and nieces and nephews, Tonia (Jeff) Street of Blissfield, Allen German, Tristian German and Ivy German. Along with his mother, he is preceded in death by two brothers Raymond and Allen German.
Visitation for Frederick will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019 at the Tecumseh Chapel of Handler Funeral Homes with a service to follow at 1 p.m. Burial will take place at Holloway Cemetery following the service. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.handlerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Sept. 3 to Sept. 4, 2019