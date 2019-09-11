|
BLISSFIELD - G. Andrew Brown, age 42, of Au Train, Mich., and formerly of Blissfield, died unexpectedly late Friday evening, Sept. 6, 2019.
There will be a 6 p.m. memorial service to celebrate Andrew's life on Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, at 1 Mosaic Church, 1002 W. Maple Ave., Adrian (www.1mosaic.org). There will be a dessert fellowship reception at the church following the service.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the family through a specific fund at 1 Mosaic Church - Andrew Brown Family and can be made directly through the website http://www.onemosaic.org/andrew-brown-family-fund.html or sent to the church.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Sept. 11 to Sept. 12, 2019