Garrett Wiles Van Sickle
1998 - 2020
HUDSON - Garrett Wiles Van Sickle, age 22, of Wellston, Mich., and formerly of Lenawee County died unexpectedly on Oct. 4, 2020.

He was born March 10, 1998, to Russell and Charlotte (Stewart) Van Sickle. He was a 2016 graduate of Madison High School where he participated in wrestling, football and weightlifting. Garrett worked as a mechanic and welder in the trucking and transportation industry. He loved his children very much and adored the time he spent with them.

Garrett is survived by his parents Charlotte Van Sickle of Perrysburg, Ohio and Russell Van Sickle of Wellston, Mich.; his three children, Ali, Landon and Lanie; the mother of his children, Mallory Presson of Adrian; his maternal grandfather Harold G. Stewart of Ky.; paternal grandparents Jerry (Crystal) Van Sickle of Irons, Mich.; paternal step-grandfather Rick Scriven of Whittaker; maternal great-grandmother Viola Stewart of Kentucky; paternal great-grandfather Ted Van Sickle of Florida; his two sisters, Raven (Tyler) Barden and their son Abel, of Adrian and Shayla McCord of Adrian, as well as several aunts, uncles and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandmother, Cathryn E. Scriven; maternal great-grandparents, Brownlow and Erma Bartley and Frank Stewart; paternal great-grandparents Jimmy and Sally Hatfield and an aunt, Lucinda Stewart.

A service to celebrate Garrett's life will take place Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the Open Door Bible Church in Hudson with the Rev. Tom Pryde officiating. Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery in Ransom Township.

Visitation will be Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Eagle-Marry Funeral Home in Hudson.

Memorial contributions can be made to the family to help with future expenses with the children. Please see the crowd funding link below the obituary. Envelopes will also be available at the Eagle-Marry Funeral Home, Hudson.

Friends can share memories and words of comfort with the family online at www.eaglemarryfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Daily Telegram from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
8
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Eagle-Marry Funeral Home
OCT
9
Service
11:00 AM
Open Door Bible Church
