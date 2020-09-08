ADRIAN - Gary D. Scroggie, age 75, of Adrian passed away, Sept. 4, 2020, at home surrounded by his children.
He was born June 6, 1945, in Adrian the son of John and Myrtle Staup. On Feb. 10, 1964, he married Connie Connin in Adrian.
He was a welder/pipefitter by trade and a proud life member of Plumbers and Pipefitters UA-313/333. He was an outdoorsman and especially loved the years they lived up north in Presque Isle Mich., where time was spent fishing on Lake Huron with his wife and his kids and grandkids.
He looked forward to and enjoyed going deer hunting up north in Atlanta, Mich., with his dad, son and grandsons. He also enjoyed going and watching his grandsons play football and wrestle. He will be sadly missed for his comedic sense of humor and caring nature and time just spent together talking with his children and grandchildren.
Gary is survived by his children, Kimberly Sheely, Chad (Jenny) Scroggie and Hope Sussex; four grandchildren, Justin Jackson, Mackenzie Sheely, Blake (Evie) Scroggie and Carson Scroggie and one great-granddaughter, Scarlett Jackson.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 55 years and his parents.
Cremation has taken place and per his request, no services will be held. www.PurseFuneralHome.com.