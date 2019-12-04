Home

Services
Brown-Van Hemert Funeral Homes Inc
504 W Main St
Hudson, MI 49247
(517) 448-2941
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Brown-Van Hemert Funeral Homes Inc
504 W Main St
Hudson, MI 49247
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
1:00 PM
Open Door Bible Church
Hudson , MI
Gary David Lane


1951 - 2019
Gary David Lane Obituary
HUDSON - Gary David Lane, age 68 years, of Hudson passed away Monday, Dec. 2, 2019, at Toledo Hospital in Toledo.

He was born on April 26, 1951, in Jackson, the son of Elmer H. and Marie D. (Kelley) Lane. Gary graduated from Clinton High School in 1969. He married Louise M. Mort on April 5, 1974, in Hudson. She survives. Gary was a loving man, always willing to help. He was an active member of the Open Door Bible Church in Hudson. Gary worked at Sasco Company of Adrian, M&S Manufacturing in Hudson and retired from Springdale Automatics of Osseo.

Surviving Gary besides his wife, Louise Lane, are his mother, Marie Brady of Tecumseh, a sister, Cheri (Mark) Hinkleman of Tecumseh, and several other loving family members. He was preceded in death by his father and a brother, Richard Douglas Lane.

Funeral Services for Gary will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at the Open Door Bible Church in Hudson with the Rev. Tom Pryde officiating. Burial will follow at Dover Center Cemetery in Clayton. Visitation will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, at the Brown-Van Hemert Funeral Home in Hudson.

Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation. Condolences and words of comfort can be left at www.brownvanhemert.com.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2019
