TIPTON - Gary Ervin, age 79, of Tipton passed away in his sleep on Sept. 17, 2019, on his 79th birthday.
Gary leaves behind his sister, Tina (Rick) Lau; his longtime girlfriend and tool-fetcher, Elinor Frost; three children, Bev (Tim) Mayers, Russ Ervin and Paige (Ted) Griffin; plus six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
The family was planning his birthday celebrations one day and his funeral the next.
Gary had a lot of hobbies and accomplishments in his life, but most importantly the family gives glory to the one who gave him life.
Gary will be missed for all of the visits that took place on his swing or in his garage and hearing his tales of old.
A memorial service will be held at the Raisin Center Friends Church, 1975 N. Raisin Center Highway, Adrian, at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019.
Someday we will all end up in the obituary, but what matters most is where you will end up in eternity.
"For the wages of sin is death, but the gift of God is eternal life in Jesus Christ our lord," Romans 6:23.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Sept. 20 to Sept. 21, 2019