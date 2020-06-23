Gary Gene Derby
1946 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Gary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MORENCI - Gary Gene Derby, age 73, of Morenci passed away on June 20, 2020, at St. Vincent's Hospital.

He was born Sept. 8, 1946, in Seneca Township to Henry F. and Phyllis J. (Tuttle) Derby. He married Stacey R. Wood on April 16, 1965, at Seneca Church and she survives.

Gary worked for the Iron Workers Local 55 as a Journeyman, retiring in 1998. Gary will always be remembered as the protector of his family, especially his beloved wife of 55 years, and his dog, Josie. He enjoyed being outdoors, trips to his cabin and working on the farm, as you could always find him on one of his John Deere tractors.

In addition to his wife, Stacey, Gary is survived by his two children, Brent (Tina) Derby and Erica (Scott) Metcalf; two grandchildren, Brittany and Courtney; two great-grandchildren, Emma and Bryson; and two sisters, Malinda and Sandy.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Visitation for Gary will be held on Wednesday, June 24, 2020, beginning at 11 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 1 p.m. at the Eagle-Marry Funeral Home, Morenci with the Rev. William Van Valkenburg officiating. Burial will be in Oak Grove Cemetery, Morenci.

Memorial contributions in Gary's memory may be directed to the Lenawee County Horse and Pony Board. Online condolence to the family may be offered at www.eaglemarryfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Eagle Funeral Home New Charles Fink Chapel
303 N Summit St
Morenci, MI 49256
(517) 458-2311
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved