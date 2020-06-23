MORENCI - Gary Gene Derby, age 73, of Morenci passed away on June 20, 2020, at St. Vincent's Hospital.
He was born Sept. 8, 1946, in Seneca Township to Henry F. and Phyllis J. (Tuttle) Derby. He married Stacey R. Wood on April 16, 1965, at Seneca Church and she survives.
Gary worked for the Iron Workers Local 55 as a Journeyman, retiring in 1998. Gary will always be remembered as the protector of his family, especially his beloved wife of 55 years, and his dog, Josie. He enjoyed being outdoors, trips to his cabin and working on the farm, as you could always find him on one of his John Deere tractors.
In addition to his wife, Stacey, Gary is survived by his two children, Brent (Tina) Derby and Erica (Scott) Metcalf; two grandchildren, Brittany and Courtney; two great-grandchildren, Emma and Bryson; and two sisters, Malinda and Sandy.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Visitation for Gary will be held on Wednesday, June 24, 2020, beginning at 11 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 1 p.m. at the Eagle-Marry Funeral Home, Morenci with the Rev. William Van Valkenburg officiating. Burial will be in Oak Grove Cemetery, Morenci.
Memorial contributions in Gary's memory may be directed to the Lenawee County Horse and Pony Board. Online condolence to the family may be offered at www.eaglemarryfuneralhome.com.
He was born Sept. 8, 1946, in Seneca Township to Henry F. and Phyllis J. (Tuttle) Derby. He married Stacey R. Wood on April 16, 1965, at Seneca Church and she survives.
Gary worked for the Iron Workers Local 55 as a Journeyman, retiring in 1998. Gary will always be remembered as the protector of his family, especially his beloved wife of 55 years, and his dog, Josie. He enjoyed being outdoors, trips to his cabin and working on the farm, as you could always find him on one of his John Deere tractors.
In addition to his wife, Stacey, Gary is survived by his two children, Brent (Tina) Derby and Erica (Scott) Metcalf; two grandchildren, Brittany and Courtney; two great-grandchildren, Emma and Bryson; and two sisters, Malinda and Sandy.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Visitation for Gary will be held on Wednesday, June 24, 2020, beginning at 11 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 1 p.m. at the Eagle-Marry Funeral Home, Morenci with the Rev. William Van Valkenburg officiating. Burial will be in Oak Grove Cemetery, Morenci.
Memorial contributions in Gary's memory may be directed to the Lenawee County Horse and Pony Board. Online condolence to the family may be offered at www.eaglemarryfuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.